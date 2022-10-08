Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.39. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

