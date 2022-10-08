FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $39.78. 111,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 193,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

