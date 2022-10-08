For Meta World Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $651,064.74 (4MW)

For Meta World (4MW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One For Meta World token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. For Meta World has a market capitalization of $651,064.74 and approximately $10,246.00 worth of For Meta World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, For Meta World has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get For Meta World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About For Meta World

For Meta World’s genesis date was December 28th, 2021. For Meta World’s total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000,000 tokens. For Meta World’s official Twitter account is @4metaworld. The official message board for For Meta World is medium.com/@4metaworld. For Meta World’s official website is www.4meta.world.

Buying and Selling For Meta World

According to CryptoCompare, “For Meta World (4MW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. For Meta World has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of For Meta World is 0.00000166 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $79.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.4meta.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as For Meta World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire For Meta World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy For Meta World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for For Meta World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for For Meta World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.