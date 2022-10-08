Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 253.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,416 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,494,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,161,352. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

