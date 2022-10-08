Forest Knight (KNIGHT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $365,914.00

Forest Knight (KNIGHT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Forest Knight has a market capitalization of $205,592.92 and $365,914.00 worth of Forest Knight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Forest Knight token can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Forest Knight has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Forest Knight Profile

Forest Knight’s genesis date was September 15th, 2021. Forest Knight’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,740,823 tokens. Forest Knight’s official Twitter account is @forestknight_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Forest Knight is www.forestknight.io. Forest Knight’s official message board is medium.com/forest-knight.

Buying and Selling Forest Knight

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest Knight (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Forest Knight has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 7,740,822.8286403 in circulation. The last known price of Forest Knight is 0.02659367 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,822.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.forestknight.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forest Knight directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forest Knight should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Forest Knight using one of the exchanges listed above.

