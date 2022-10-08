Forge Finance (FORGE) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,104.00

Forge Finance (FORGE) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Forge Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Forge Finance has a total market cap of $278,889.32 and $22,104.00 worth of Forge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Forge Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Forge Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Forge Finance Profile

Forge Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Forge Finance’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Forge Finance’s official Twitter account is @forgebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Forge Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@forgebsc. The official website for Forge Finance is forgefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Forge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Forge Finance (FORGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Forge Finance has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Forge Finance is 0.00566206 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $94.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://forgefinance.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Forge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Forge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Forge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.