Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 243 ($2.94). Approximately 558,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 566,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($2.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £504.21 million and a PE ratio of 903.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

