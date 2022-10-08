Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lifted by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

