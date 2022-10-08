FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Hovde Group

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Hovde Group to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FSK opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 514.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $681,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

