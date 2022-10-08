Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €28.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, September 16th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 2.0 %

FRA FPE opened at €22.05 ($22.50) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a one year high of €44.80 ($45.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.54 and its 200-day moving average is €24.09.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.