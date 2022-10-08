FUTURECOIN Price Hits $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (FUTURE)

FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, FUTURECOIN has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One FUTURECOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURECOIN has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $85,090.00 worth of FUTURECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FUTURECOIN

FUTURECOIN launched on February 8th, 2022. FUTURECOIN’s total supply is 119,680,000 tokens. The official website for FUTURECOIN is e-futurecoin.com. FUTURECOIN’s official Twitter account is @efuturecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FUTURECOIN has a current supply of 119,680,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FUTURECOIN is 0.02690189 USD and is down -28.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4,602.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://e-futurecoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

