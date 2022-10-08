FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Insiders bought a total of 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

