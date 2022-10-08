Galaxy Blitz (MIT) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Galaxy Blitz (MIT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Galaxy Blitz token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galaxy Blitz has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $575,623.00 worth of Galaxy Blitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galaxy Blitz has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.51 or 0.99998532 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002163 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063623 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Galaxy Blitz Profile

Galaxy Blitz (CRYPTO:MIT) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2021. Galaxy Blitz’s total supply is 99,999,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,587,354 tokens. Galaxy Blitz’s official Twitter account is @galaxyblitzgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galaxy Blitz is www.galaxyblitz.world.

Galaxy Blitz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Blitz (MIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Blitz has a current supply of 99,999,268 with 3,587,354 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Blitz is 0.32690763 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $554,591.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.galaxyblitz.world/.”

