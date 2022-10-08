Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 489,929 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 2,540,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,497. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

