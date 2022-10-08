Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.21. 3,467,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.