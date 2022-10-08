GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target Cut to €37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.