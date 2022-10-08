GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 208,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 536,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
