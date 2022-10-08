Geist Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $704,985.57 (GEIST)

Geist Finance (GEIST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Geist Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Geist Finance has a market cap of $704,985.57 and $15,139.00 worth of Geist Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geist Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Geist Finance Profile

Geist Finance launched on October 4th, 2021. Geist Finance’s total supply is 155,271,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,242,829 tokens. Geist Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@geistfantom/pre-launch-announcement-geist-finance-fbfb938afd2f. The official website for Geist Finance is geist.finance. Geist Finance’s official Twitter account is @geistfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geist Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Geist Finance (GEIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Geist Finance has a current supply of 155,271,168 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geist Finance is 0.00387302 USD and is up 62.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $119,748.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geist.finance/.”

