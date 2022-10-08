General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. 3,755,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

