General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.