General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

