Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $422,884.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
About Genocea Biosciences
