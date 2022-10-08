GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.