GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Dividend History for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

