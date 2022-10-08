Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

