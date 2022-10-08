Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price target on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 590.77 ($7.14).

Glencore Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 493.85 ($5.97) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 480.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.85.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

