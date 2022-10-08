Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 2.20% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,938,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,365 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $364,000.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,911. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.