Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) is Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 242.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after buying an additional 116,072 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,038,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,313,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $26.39. 160,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,244. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

