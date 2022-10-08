Grave (GRVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Grave (GRVE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Grave has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grave token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges. Grave has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $12,002.00 worth of Grave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Grave Profile

Grave’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Grave’s total supply is 45,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,198,000 tokens. Grave’s official Twitter account is @croskullnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grave is medium.com/@croskullnft. Grave’s official website is croskull.com.

Buying and Selling Grave

According to CryptoCompare, “Grave (GRVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Grave has a current supply of 45,990,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grave is 0.15982218 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,061.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croskull.com.”

