Grizzly Honey Price Tops $57.66 on Top Exchanges (GHNY)

Grizzly Honey (GHNY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Grizzly Honey has a market cap of $36.06 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Grizzly Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grizzly Honey token can currently be bought for $57.66 or 0.00295997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grizzly Honey has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grizzly Honey Profile

Grizzly Honey was first traded on August 8th, 2022. Grizzly Honey’s total supply is 854,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,438 tokens. Grizzly Honey’s official website is www.grizzly.fi. The Reddit community for Grizzly Honey is https://reddit.com/r/grizzlyfi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grizzly Honey’s official Twitter account is @grizzlyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grizzly Honey’s official message board is medium.com/@grizzly.fi.

Grizzly Honey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grizzly Honey (GHNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Grizzly Honey has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Grizzly Honey is 60.93813417 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,141,912.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grizzly.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grizzly Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grizzly Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grizzly Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

