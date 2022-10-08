H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Price Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group cut H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.