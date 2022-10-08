Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $244.01 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $244.01 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,629,680,459 coins and its circulating supply is 12,657,578,459 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Harmony has a current supply of 13,629,276,671.000679 with 12,657,174,671.000671 in circulation. The last known price of Harmony is 0.01915998 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $10,597,952.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.harmony.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

