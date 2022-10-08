HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Trading 22% Higher

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 16,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Up 22.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.