HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $35,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 194,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

