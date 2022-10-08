Head-To-Head Comparison: Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) vs. Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -11.50 Fortuna Silver Mines $599.85 million 1.38 $59.40 million $0.15 18.87

Analyst Recommendations

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 107.60%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44% Fortuna Silver Mines 6.26% 6.06% 4.28%

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Platinum Group Metals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

