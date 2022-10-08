Head-To-Head Review: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) versus CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.01 -$13.88 million ($2.86) -0.13 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.22 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.44

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CooTek (Cayman) and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats CooTek (Cayman) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

