Hedge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $482,562.09 (HDG)

Hedge (HDG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Hedge has a market capitalization of $482,562.09 and approximately $13,553.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedge token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedge has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.83 or 1.00008351 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.
- Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003493 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003382 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00054570 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063502 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.
Hedge Profile
Hedge (HDG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2022. Hedge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,369 tokens. Hedge’s official website is hedge.so. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgelabs. The official message board for Hedge is hedgelabs.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Hedge
