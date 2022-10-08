Hedge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $482,562.09 (HDG)

Hedge (HDG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Hedge has a market capitalization of $482,562.09 and approximately $13,553.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedge token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedge has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.83 or 1.00008351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Hedge Profile

Hedge (HDG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2022. Hedge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,369 tokens. Hedge’s official website is hedge.so. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgelabs. The official message board for Hedge is hedgelabs.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedge (HDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Hedge has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hedge is 0.52045777 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,791.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://hedge.so.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

