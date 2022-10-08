Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.95. Hello Group shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 1,461,385 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. China Renaissance raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hello Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Hello Group by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

