HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

ETR HFG opened at €20.62 ($21.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

