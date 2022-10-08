Herbee (BEE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Herbee (BEE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Herbee has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Herbee has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $541,736.00 worth of Herbee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbee token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,317.87 or 0.99972097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Herbee Profile

Herbee (CRYPTO:BEE) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Herbee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Herbee’s official Twitter account is @herbeecoin. The official website for Herbee is www.herbee.co.kr.

Herbee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Herbee (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Herbee has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Herbee is 0.34942199 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $101,409.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.herbee.co.kr/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Herbee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Herbee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Herbee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

