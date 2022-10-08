Heron Bay Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 110,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.05. 580,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.