Heron Bay Capital Management Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.48. 1,289,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

