HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0332 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, HEX has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $18.98 billion and $8.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX (HEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HEX has a current supply of 633,542,658,973 with 173,411,074,413.06497 in circulation. The last known price of HEX is 0.03315794 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $4,911,004.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

