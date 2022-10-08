HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $144.15 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, HI has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $144.15 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05267657 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,305,871.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

