HomeServe (LON:HSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,096.70

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,096.70 ($13.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,187 ($14.34). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,183 ($14.29), with a volume of 1,531,719 shares traded.

HomeServe Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,038.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.23.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.35), for a total transaction of £392.04 ($473.71).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.