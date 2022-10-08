HomeServe (LON:HSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,096.70

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,096.70 ($13.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,187 ($14.34). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,183 ($14.29), with a volume of 1,531,719 shares traded.
HomeServe Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,038.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.35), for a total transaction of £392.04 ($473.71).
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
