Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,377. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.