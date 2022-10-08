Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. 899,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $49.61.
