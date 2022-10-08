HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,795,823 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 229,126 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.56% of HP worth $189,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

