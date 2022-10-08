Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyperfine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

HYPR stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyperfine will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg bought 64,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $95,035.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyperfine news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 64,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,035.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at $804,909.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 303,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $442,580.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at $700,281.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $17,106. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter worth $161,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

