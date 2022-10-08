HZM Coin (HZM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,040.00

HZM Coin (HZM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, HZM Coin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HZM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HZM Coin has a market cap of $11.06 million and $36,040.00 worth of HZM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HZM Coin

HZM Coin launched on July 15th, 2021. HZM Coin’s total supply is 3,999,406,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,799,960,904 tokens. The official website for HZM Coin is hzmcoin.com. HZM Coin’s official Twitter account is @hzmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HZM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “HZM Coin (HZM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HZM Coin has a current supply of 3,999,406,183.3 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HZM Coin is 0.00301467 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,809.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hzmcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HZM Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

