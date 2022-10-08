IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lowered by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 10.3% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $26,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.7 %

IDXX stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.